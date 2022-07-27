Netflix upcoming movies on July 28th 2022: Deets Inside

Netflix is giving fans what they want and has released a number of projects fit for any genre lover, with family-friendly flair added to the mix.
Here are some of the titles fans can expect updates on within the next 24 hours.
Here's the list of Netflix upcoming movies:
A Cut Above is a Brasilian comedy movie directed by Rodrigo França
Themes of love and family are sure to be found aplenty in this Netflix original.
When his mother's salon is destined to close, a boy decides to help his mother in her ruinous hairdressing business Along the way, he discovers that he may have a couple of hidden talents up his sleeve.
Three friends take part in a therapy session in a seaside town and learn to work through unresolved trauma connected to their family's pasts, It is a Turkish, Romantic TV drama.
If you’re looking for a thrilling adrenaline trip here is Netflix’s Keep Breathing.
It tells the tale of when a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, and a lone survivor must battle the elements and her personal demons to stay alive.
