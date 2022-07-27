Prince William writes a personal message to England team on reaching final of Women's Euro

Prince William sent a personal message congratulating England on reaching the Women’s Euro 2022 final after their 4-0 win over Sweden.

Using the official Twitter and Instagram accounts of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William wrote, "Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

He added, "The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W."



