Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler spends vacay with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler is giving fans a new peek at his relationship with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill on Instagram.

The sports pro has begun a new relationship with Stephanie - the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.



After keeping his new romance relatively low-key in the weeks that followed, Richie went Instagram official with his new love earlier this month.

While on a short getaway in Cornwall, Richie revealed in a new post that the duo had been enjoying a romantic getaway to Cornwall as he had never visited the seaside resort, noting it was 'worth a 32-year wait'.



Stephanie was quick to comment, penning: 'Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU'

The rugby star, 32, announced his split from wife Helen, 39, in April - four months after they welcomed their third child together.