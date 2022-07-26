Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler spends vacay with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler is giving fans a new peek at his relationship with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill on Instagram.
The sports pro has begun a new relationship with Stephanie - the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.
After keeping his new romance relatively low-key in the weeks that followed, Richie went Instagram official with his new love earlier this month.
While on a short getaway in Cornwall, Richie revealed in a new post that the duo had been enjoying a romantic getaway to Cornwall as he had never visited the seaside resort, noting it was 'worth a 32-year wait'.
Stephanie was quick to comment, penning: 'Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU'
The rugby star, 32, announced his split from wife Helen, 39, in April - four months after they welcomed their third child together.
Kate Moss shares about having no good memories while filming Calvin Klein campaign with Mark Wahlberg
Amber Heard's journalist friend accuses Johnny Depp of paying the expert witness to lie during trial
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last posted on Instagram on March 30, 2020
Katy was spotted carrying her 23-month-old daughter Daisy
Kourtney Kardashian cares about Travis Barker 'deeply' after his recent hospitalization due to pancreatitis
Billie Eilish talks about her dislike for recording studios in latest interview