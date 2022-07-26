 
close
Tuesday July 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler spends vacay with new girlfriend

Richie Myler’s recent picture with his new girlfriend is proof that the couple are in love with each other

By Web Desk
July 26, 2022
Helen Skeltons ex Richie Myler spends vacay with new girlfriend
Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler spends vacay with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler is giving fans a new peek at his relationship with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill on Instagram.

The sports pro has begun a new relationship with Stephanie - the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

After keeping his new romance relatively low-key in the weeks that followed, Richie went Instagram official with his new love earlier this month.

While on a short getaway in Cornwall, Richie revealed in a new post that the duo had been enjoying a romantic getaway to Cornwall as he had never visited the seaside resort, noting it was 'worth a 32-year wait'.

Stephanie was quick to comment, penning: 'Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU'

The rugby star, 32, announced his split from wife Helen, 39, in April - four months after they welcomed their third child together. 