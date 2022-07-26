BTS' Jungkook named the most popular K-pop Idol

BTS’s youngest member and lead vocalist, Jungkook is the most famous K-pop idol in the US, as per American publication Netizen's Report.

That of course would not be such a surprise as Jungkook is definitely one of the most famous K-pop idols in the world.



The article on Jungkook's fame and success by the publication asserted he is the major reason for the success of his new song Left and Right with American singer Charlie Puth.



Earlier, according to Big Data Hallyu Market Research 2021, Jungkook was named as the most popular Korean entertainment star in India.



Jungkook has a strong connect with everyone. His fashion sense, his music sense and his style is loved by everyone in US, but also across the globe.



BTS Jungkook has won hearts with his amazing singing skills, and has a fanbase in every age group.

