Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘angry and hurt’ over explosive new claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘angry and hurt’ over royal author Tom Bower’s explosive claims in his new book, published just last week, reported OK! Magazine.



Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors is said to have left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex angry at Bower for including expansive claims about their royal life, Megxit, and their enduring feud with some senior members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Now, commenting on the same, former royal butler Grant Harrold told OK! Magazine: “I have no doubt Harry and Meghan will be angry and slightly hurt.”

He then weighed in on whether he thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan will go the legal route against Bower for the far-reaching claims in his book.

“I’m wondering if they’ll do that thing where they think, let’s just not act immediately, let’s just think on it and sleep on it,” said Harrold.

He added: “Harry knows his grandmother really well. He knows the kinds of things that she does or says so he will probably have an idea of whether it’s just somebody trying to put a bit of coal in the fire.”