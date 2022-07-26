 
BTS fans convinced Jimin is dating Korean actress Song Da Eun

BTS’s Jimin is rumored to be dating a famous Korean actress, Song Da Eun

By Web Desk
July 26, 2022
Rumours about BTS' Jimin   dating a famous Korean actress are doing the rounds on social media , creating a buzz between  ARMYs.

An anonymous netizen made a now-deleted post on the popular forum Pann Nate that included 12 pieces of so-called 'evidence' that Jimin is  dating   Song Da Eun.

In the post titled "proof of Jimin dating  Song Da Eun', the evidence includes coincidences.


These 'evidences' range from similar accessories worn by the two to making Instagram stories   at the same time , and attending  events at the same time, among other things.

The same social media post alleged that Jimin and Da Eun wore the same earrings on the same day (June 29, 2022).

BTS Army did not react very well to this news, as fans think that these are mere attempts by the media to manipulate the star, and fans stated that Jimin's personal life should be respected.