Meghan Markle accused of ‘terrorising’ three-year-old Princess Charlotte

file footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘terrorising’ a three-year-old Princess Charlotte after royal author Tom Bower’s latest bombshell book laid bare her feud with Kate Middleton over Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress on her royal wedding to Prince Harry.



The Spectator reported Bower claiming that Meghan had reportedly ‘picked’ on a young Princess Charlotte, causing her mother Kate to ‘burst into tears’ at dress fittings for the little bridesmaids.

The outlet published an excerpt from Bower’s book, Revenge, that claimed that Kate and Meghan rowed over the length of Charlotte’s dress.

“Kate thought it was too short, and anyway did not fit. Melissa Toubati, Meghan’s assistant, and the dress-fitters employed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, witnessed Meghan emphatically reject Kate’s observation,” Bower claimed.

He also added that Meghan “compared Princess Charlotte unfavourably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter,” who was a flower girl at her wedding.