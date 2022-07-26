Jennifer Aniston enthrals fans with glimpse of her beach vacation in new snap

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse of her beach vacation with fans as she looked fresh while enjoying her holiday in a black swimwear.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends alum enthralled her fans as she dropped a selfie featuring her soaking up the sun on the beach.

The Morning Show star stunned in a black swimsuit with a large brim hat while her golden blonde locks fell down her shoulders in natural waves.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife flaunted her natural beauty with no-make up on and had her eyes covered with stylish shades.



Captioning the photo, Aniston dropped emojis of a waving hand, the sun and a red heart to let her fans and 40.6 million followers know about her good mood.

Previously, in an interview with Bustle, Aniston talked about the things that help her during the stressful and hectic schedules.

“My dogs. They have no care in the world except you, food, and to pee, and play with a ball. It’s unconditional love,” she revealed.

“It’s so nice. That, and good friends and meditation. All of that is essential, especially these days,” the actor added.

She further emphasized on the importance of prioritizing work and life balance, “Work is important and I love my work. I have so much fun, I work hard, but then when it’s time off, I really appreciate it.”

“I’m not a workaholic. I work to live, I don’t live to work,” Aniston added.



