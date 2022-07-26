Chris Pratt can’t stop gushing about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt praised his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger after she gave birth to their second daughter

Chris Pratt showered his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger with love and praises for birthing their second child together.

Two months after welcoming baby daughter Eloise, the actor couldn't help but gush about his wife, telling E! News that she is "doing fantastic" since becoming a mother-of-two.

"She's a great mom," Chris, 42, shared in an exclusive interview at ComicCon in San Diego on July 23. "She astounds me. She's incredible."

The couple—who married in June 2019 after dating for a year—also share daughter Lyla Maria, who will turn 2 next month.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star credits Katherine, 32, for being the backbone of their family.

"Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts," Chris told Live From E! at the Jurassic World Dominion premiere in Los Angeles earlier in June.