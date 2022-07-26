Lynne Spears reacts after Britney makes alleged 2019 text messages public

File footage

Britney Spears took to social media and shared a series of screenshots of her texts to her mom Lynne Spears, an old friend, and her former court-appointed lawyer.

While making the text messages public, she claimed that her mother didn't come to her rescue even after she told her that the doctors were ‘trying to kill’ her by giving her a bunch of medicines without her will.

Responding to Britney’s claims, Lynne, 67, turned to her social media and shared a screengrab of texts that Britney’s friend, Jansen Fitzgerald, posted to her Instagram Story to show that she did respond to the pop star.

In the caption, Lynne wrote, “Britney, I have the ‘whole conversations’ as well!”

She continued, “I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

Although, Lynne did not share her own alleged responses to her daughter’s desperate texts.

Fitzgerald accompanied the screenshot with text that read, “I did respond!! I have always felt like some of my messages were deleted.”