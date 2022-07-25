Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ scripts sent to Palace ahead of royal wedding to Harry

The Royal Firm reportedly controlled Meghan Markle’s appearance in Suits soon after she got together with Prince Harry and leading up to the announcement of their engagement, royal author Tom Bower has claimed.
Bower’s latest book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, claims that the Palace put in place a number of rules and restrictions on the sets of Suits in light of Meghan’s relation with Harry, including limiting what the writers could include in the script.
As per Bower: “Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the Palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life. Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent.”
“Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval. Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles,” he added.
Bower also claimed: “The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress. Between filming, she was always to wear a jacket over the dress. The atmosphere in the studio changed.”
Piers Morgan took to the stage alongside Ukrainian television presenter Anna Homonai in Kyiv
California Highway Patrol said Jason Momoa helped the motorcyclist after collision
Fans shocked as an object was seemingly deflected from hitting Gaga by an invisible force
Ukraine won this year´s contest, held in Italy, ahead of Britain´s entry in second place.
Police informed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have got threats on social media. The accused has been arrested
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s bond with Prince William is ‘struggling' over their father Prince Andrew