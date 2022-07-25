Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ scripts sent to Palace ahead of royal wedding to Harry

Royal Firm reportedly controlled Meghan Markle’s appearance in Suits soon after she got with Prince Harry

The Royal Firm reportedly controlled Meghan Markle’s appearance in Suits soon after she got together with Prince Harry and leading up to the announcement of their engagement, royal author Tom Bower has claimed.

Bower’s latest book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, claims that the Palace put in place a number of rules and restrictions on the sets of Suits in light of Meghan’s relation with Harry, including limiting what the writers could include in the script.

As per Bower: “Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the Palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life. Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent.”

“Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval. Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles,” he added.

Bower also claimed: “The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress. Between filming, she was always to wear a jacket over the dress. The atmosphere in the studio changed.”