Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson talk about ‘gratitude’ and ‘independence’ in new posts

File footage

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have left their fans confused with their latest social media posts.

Taking to Instagram Stories, The Kardashian alum, 38, shared a lengthy message about being "thankful" for life's ups-and-downs.

Khloe’s post came less than two weeks after the shocking news broke that she was expecting another baby with Tristian via surrogacy.

"Be thankful that you don't already have everything you desire...If you did, what would there be to look forward to," she wrote. "Be thankful when you don't know something...For it gives you the opportunity to learn."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star continued, "Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement."

In another slide, she shared, "A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks. GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings."

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old basketball player also left fans confused with the post about "responsibility."

"1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life," he wrote on his IG Story. "Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.'"

On July 12, news broke that Khloe and Tristian would be welcoming their second child together via a surrogate. However, a source told E! News that the two are not currently together romantically.