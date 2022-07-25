Meghan Markle was on ‘English manhunt’ before meeting Prince Harry

file footage

Meghan Markle was reportedly on a ‘manhunt’ for an English husband before she met Prince Harry, royal author Tom Bower has said in his latest claims about the Duchess of Sussex.



Bower’s remarks came while taking to GB News hosts Eamonn and Isabel, with the author claiming: “I think they are both needy people, but I think the point is Meghan was on a manhunt.”

As per Bower: “She was looking for a husband and an English husband and Harry was available.”

The couple notably tied the knot in 2018 after meeting each other on a blind date through mutual friends, and have since stepped down as senior royals and relocated to the US where they now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

In his tirade, Bower also claimed that Meghan had ‘carefully researched’ about Prince Harry before she got the chance to meet him for the first time.’

“She carefully researched all his strengths and more importantly his weaknesses and when the moment came when she first met him, she could easily, because she’s an extraordinary good performer in those circumstances, she could reassure him that she was the one he was looking for.”

He then added: “And Harry was desperately looking for somebody, he confessed he was a lonely man, he confessed he couldn’t find anyone suitable.”

Bower further explained: “He had gone through some unhappy relationships. And Meghan fitted the bill, she provided everything he needed. She was good looking, she was good company, she could talk the way he wanted… And they both needed each other.”

He also commented that the match was ‘made in heaven’ for both, especially Meghan as she found the ‘sort of person we were looking for, famous and rich.’