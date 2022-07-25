Meghan Markle called ‘meanest person ever’ by Canadian director

A new claim about Meghan Markle being ‘mean’ has been made by royal author Tom Bower in his new, explosive book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.
In his book, Bower has claimed that Markle racked up a reputation of being a ‘mean’ person while she worked as an actor, with a Canadian director even reportedly saying that she was the ‘meanest’ person he had ever worked with.
Bower quoted director Jean Malek, who worked with Markle on a Canadian clothing brand commercial back in 2016, saying that Malek was forced to take to Facebook to say: “She is definitely the meanest person I’ve ever met. Just saying.”
The royal author further explained Malek’s reasoning behind his post; apparently Markle had issues with the ad script and demanded extensive changes.
