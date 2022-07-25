Elon Musk, Sergey Brin are still friends?

Billionaire Elon Musk has dismissed rift rumours with longtime friend and Google co-founder Sergey Brin after reports of Tesla chief’s alleged extramarital affair with his wife Nicole Shanahan.



According to a report by the Wall Street Journal that cited unidentified sources as saying the Tesla chief had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan.

The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.

However, Elon Musk has dismissed the report saying, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

According to ET news, Elon Musk and Brin have long been friends. They have often spoken of their friendship in several interviews.

The Google co-founder was reportedly among the first people to be given a Tesla car when production got off the ground, and he reportedly gave Musk $500,000 in 2008 to keep Tesla afloat during the financial crisis.

However, since the alleged Musk-Nicole affair, Brin has reportedly sought to extricate himself from any involvement in Tesla or with Musk's companies.

The report further says tensions between the two billionaires have been mounting.