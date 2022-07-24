Amid heavy downpour, power supply stable in Karachi, claims K-Electric

Representational image of electric grids. — Pixabay/ Alyoshine

KARACHI: K-Electric on Sunday claims to have ensured a stable power supply following a heavy rain spell in Karachi.

Amidst moderate to heavy downpour in the city, the spokesperson of the power supply company maintained that approximately 180 feeders out of 1,900 have been powered down, mostly for safety reasons.

To ensure safety, the areas which have been temporarily powered down include Singhu Lane in Lyari, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block 6 and 11, North Nazimabad, Arafat Town, North Karachi Sector 3, Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony, and Bismillah Colony, among others.

Most of the affected areas include those at the risk of waterlogging or a high prevalence of illegal electricity connections, which could compromise safety protocols and endanger citizens.

The company has requested citizens to “maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure and remain indoors following the expected heavy spell”.







