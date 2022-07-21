Residents want power supply from city feeder

PESHAWAR: Residents of the neighbourhood council-44 in Peshawar city have demanded the government to connect their area to the power supply feeder of city areas.

Speaking at a protest meeting, the residents deplored that their area’s power supply connection was cut off from city areas and shifted to Rehman Baba grid station linked to villages on the Kohat Road.

“We are living in the city and paying power bills regularly while our city area has been connected to rural areas where power theft is rampant and more load-shedding is carried out there.

We demand that our area be re-connected to the city areas’ power feeder,” said an elder on the occasion.

The residents alleged that a street where a brother of the PTI’s Member National Assembly Shaukat Ali MNA lives is connected to the city area’s

feeder while the rest of the locality has been shifted to the power feeder of rural areas. The residents demanded that Pesco and the elected representatives of the area to re-connect the NC-44 to the city areas’ power feeder.