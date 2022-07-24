TXT-iann dior collab 'Valley of Lies' tops iTune charts globally





TXT released the new song Valley of Lies on July 22, featuring multi-platinum American artist iann dior. Soon afterwards, the song shot up to the top of iTunes in various countries across the globe.

As of 6 p.m. KST on July 23, “Valley of Lies” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 15 different countries, including Argentina, Indonesia, Portugal, Malaysia, Poland, Colombia, Vietnam, Peru, and the Philippines.

BIGHIT MUSIC boy band and American recording artist's single ties off in an indie alternative which also combines Rock and Hip hop. The music uniquely juxtaposes with the deep and melancholic lyrics.

TXT is currently in the United States for their first ever world tour ACT:LOVE SICK, afterwards they’ll be performing at America’s famous music festival Lollapalooza on July 31st.











