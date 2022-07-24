Prince Harry blasted for ‘undermining British monarchy’: ‘Meghan’s mouthpiece!’

Prince Harry has come under fire for his attempts to undermine the British monarchy as the mouthpiece for Meghan Markle.
This warning has been issued by foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner.
He shared his personal thoughts on Twitter and it read, “Prince Harry is increasingly just a mouthpiece for Meghan Markle's far-left political activism.
“A sad decline for a once hugely popular figure," Mr Gardiner went as far as to admit.
“He is actively undermining the British Monarchy by engaging in political attacks, and damaging the image of the Royal Family in America.”
