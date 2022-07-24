Drake blasted over 14-minute private jet flight from Toronto to Hamilton

Drake has welcomed another wave of criticism for the CO2 emissions from his private jet.

The Canadian rapper angered climate activists after a Twitter account Celebrity Jets tracked a 14-minute flight by his private jet from Toronto to Hamilton.

The account calculated that the 70-kilometer flight had used up 1,522 litres of fuel. Damaging the environment, the jet put out roughly 4 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

The God’s Plan crooner’s huge Boeing 767 jet also recently logged two other flights from Toronto to Hamilton, coming in at 18 minutes and 16 minutes time duration.

“It’s extremely wasteful,” Ian Borsuk, climate campaign coordinator for Environment Hamilton, told the media. “As a single person, he’s probably emitting more on one flight than most people who make that drive emit in a month or even a year.”

On Twitter, many slammed the rapper for the wasteful flights.

Besides Drake, model Kylie Jenner also got called out for the use of private jets for short trips. The makeup mogul took off from Camarillo, Cal., landing only 3 minutes later in nearby Van Nuys in her private jet.