Ben Affleck falls asleep on cruise during Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez and kids

Newlywed Ben Affleck was seen catching some sleep during a boat ride in Paris with his new wife Jennifer Lopez and their respective children on Saturday.

The Gone Girl actor, 49, was seen snapped snoozing while the tourist cruise crossed the Seine River in the French capital, where the newlyweds have been enjoying their post-nuptials for several days.

Dressed in a navy shirt, blue trousers and white trainers, the Argo actor was seriously dozing - mouth open and all — as he crossed laced his hands while seated on the deck of the boat.

In one picture, he was seen leaning his head back towards the sun and rested his feet on a rail, and in others, he crouched forward.

Affleck and J.Lo jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway on Thursday. They have been joined by their kids, including her twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

The honeymoon trip comes just days after Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot with a small Las Vegas ceremony this month.



