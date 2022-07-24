BLACKPINK: The girl band with style inspirations

The BLACKPINK members-Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim, Lisa Manoban, and Rose Park - have never failed to disappoint their fans in pop music.
The worldwide popular girl band BLACKPINK has been the talk of the town since the release of their first album, Square One, in 2016 and now it has taken the hype of the fashion industry too. Brands like Saint Laurent, Chanel, Dior, and Celine approaching them for their brand endorsements proves their aura in the fashion world.
1. Jisoo Kim
The 27-year-old brand ambassador of Dior prioritizes her comfort zone when it comes to dressing with a simple girly touch.
2. Jennie Kim
Obsessed with Chanel, the 26-year-old star has always followed the French-girl style while maintaining her classic vibe.
3. Rose Park
The 25-year-old Saint Laurent girl maintains a much more relaxed vibe with the collection of cropped T-shirts, high-waisted jeans, and hoodies.
4. Lisa Mandoban
The 25-year-old brand ambassador of Celine pulls off the ultra-glam side, with Acne Studios, Praying, and Supreme being her favourite brands apart from Celine.
Brad Pitt still frustrated following his break-up with Angelina Jolie
Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards by releasing a new music video
She appeared alongside best friend and housemate Chiara Hunter, who she co-hosts the podcast Ki and Dee with
Harrison-the son of Jack and his ex-wife, Kristina Wagner was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles in June
Health experts comment on Alicia Silverstone’s co-sleeping with 11-year-old son
Blitzers have not just delighted their existing fanbase but also attracted a Pakistani audience