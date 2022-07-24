 
Sunday July 24, 2022
Entertainment

BLACKPINK: The girl band with style inspirations

BLACKPINK isn't just acing the music scene, but fashion world too

By Web Desk
July 24, 2022
BLACKPINK isn't just acing the music scene, but fashion world too

 The BLACKPINK members-Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim, Lisa Manoban, and Rose Park - have never failed to disappoint their fans in pop music. 

 The worldwide popular girl band BLACKPINK has been the talk of the town since the release of their first album, Square One, in 2016 and now it has taken the hype of the fashion industry too. Brands like Saint Laurent, Chanel, Dior, and Celine approaching them for their brand endorsements proves their aura in the fashion world.

1. Jisoo Kim

The 27-year-old brand ambassador of Dior prioritizes her comfort zone when it comes to dressing with a simple girly touch.

2.  Jennie Kim

Obsessed with Chanel, the 26-year-old star has always followed the French-girl style while maintaining her classic vibe.

3. Rose Park

The 25-year-old Saint Laurent girl maintains a much more relaxed vibe with the collection of cropped T-shirts, high-waisted jeans, and hoodies.

4.  Lisa Mandoban

The 25-year-old brand ambassador of Celine pulls off the ultra-glam side, with Acne Studios, Praying, and Supreme being her favourite brands apart from Celine.