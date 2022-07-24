Prince Harry and Meghan's 'time in limelight is limited'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may 'carry on going' with public stunts as they 'know time in limelight is limited', a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could try to keep world's attention on them regardless of whether it is positive or negative before the spotlight is taken away from them.

Despite saying they wanted to establish themselves as private individuals, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti suggested the pair may seek to keep the public attention on them to secure the money "they need to live the way they want to."

He also suggested Harry and Meghan are aware the next generation of Royal Family members, including their nephews [Prince William and Kate Middleton's children] George and Louis, and niece Charlotte, could soon steal away the focus off them and their work.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have remained a topic of interest across the world despite stepping back from their royal roles to become private citizens in 2020.