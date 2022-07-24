Brad Pitt unhappy over his breakup with Angelina Jolie?

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is reportedly still frustrated following his break-up with Jolie.
Sources close to Jolie told Page Six that Pitt was still frustrated following his break-up with the actress.
It comes after Jolie won a legal battle against ex-husband in their highly emotional war over the Chateau Miraval winery.
"Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business]," said the sources.
"They have top-notch marketing and distribution. He just can't see past his hatred of Jolie."
"The best way to retain value for [their kids] is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset," the sources said.
The pair took control of the company, best known for its rosé when they moved into the main villa in 2008. Located in Correns, France, about one hour east of Aix-en-Provence, the two were married there in 2014.
