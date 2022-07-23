Chelsea Handler finds newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA adorable: Photo

Chelsea Handler recently made headlines this week for her ‘cordial split’ from boyfriend Jo Koy after a year of dating.
This time, Chelsea’s comment on newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s photo shared by PEOPLE magazine to their Instagram handle went viral.
In the photo, the Marry Me actress and Argo’s star could be seen kissing each other on a park bench in Paris while the former host of The Chelsea Handler Show gushed over their “renewed romance” following her break-up in the comments section.
“They definitely belong together. How sweet,” Chelsea remarked.
The television personality’s comment received a lot of love from the followers and some of them agreed with her.
For the unversed, Ben and JLo got engaged in April and the couple exchanged their vows this Saturday in an intimate ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
