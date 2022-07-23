Kate Moss quips about her love for ‘coke’ during Diet Coke launch event

Kate Moss made audience laugh as she joked about ‘loving coke’ after being named as the new creative director of Diet Coke.

Celebrating the brand’s 40th anniversary, the 48-year-old model, who was controversially involved in taking drugs during a party in 2005, told the audience that she has “always loved coke”.

Clad in a leopard print shirt and high-waisted black trousers, Moss completed her glam look with a thick waist belt, signature red lipstick, and slicked-back hair.

Back in 2005, Moss had been dropped from multiple modeling gigs after she was pictured allegedly doing cocaine on a night out with then-boyfriend Pete Doherty.

Moss recently made headlines after she was called as a witness in the explosive defamation trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

During the trial, Moss testified via video call and denied Heard’s claim that Depp had pushed her down a flight of stairs during their on-again, off-again relationship in the nineties.