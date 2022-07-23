Fans feel sorry for Amber Heard after Evan Rachel Wood’s remarks

Fans think Evan Rachel Wood's remarks for Amber Heard were too much as the latter compared the actor to ‘rapist’ Harvey Weinstein.

Taking to Instagram, the Westworld star shared photos with Heard at an event years ago and wrote, “Oh look a photo from 2015 that keeps circulating trying to 'prove' something.”

“When in actuality this photo was taken at an event honouring my stylist, who also styled JD.”

“I arrived alone and was seated at this table. With certain logic, everyone who was seen in a photo with Weinstein would have to be a rapist,” Wood added.

Reacting to her comments, journalist Eve Barlow tweeted, “Evan Rachel Wood: whatever you say about your IG stories being taken out of context, it looks like you're calling Amber an abuser, and you're comparing her to Weinstein.”

"All the best with your case. I'm sure you're terrified but this is not it," she added.

One Twitter user wrote, “What in the world did Evan Rachel Wood think she has to gain by posting that?" while another post read, “The support Amber gave Evan vs what she gets in return. Amber, I am so sorry.”