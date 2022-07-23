‘Prince Harry blasted for ‘delusional’ antics: ‘Should’ve kept scam going’

Prince Harry has been branded a ‘self-centred dimwit’ thinking he can ‘find freedom’ someplace ‘scarier’ than the Firm.
This clap back has been issued by royal commentator and author Fleet Street Fox, in his piece for The Mirror.
He accused Prince Harry of making ‘dimwitted’ life calls and even went as far as to write, “What use is wisdom, to a self-centred dimwit who thinks he will find freedom in a world that is much smaller and scarier than the palace he flounced out of?”
“If only he'd found a way to stay, he could have kept the scam going,” he even added before concluding.
