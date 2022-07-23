Prince William hangs threats of isolation over Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been threatened with intimidation and isolation by Prince William.
This claim has been made by royal biographer and author, Tom Bower.
He made the revelations in his new book titled, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.
In the book, he wrote, “The Palace warned Harry there would be no more conversations or even contact if there were further leaks to the media.”
“That, the royal advisors believed, would intimidate Harry. They were mistaken,” he added before concluding.
This comes shortly after rumours of a strained conversation between Prince Harry and Prince William about ‘continually straining relationships with the younger royals.
