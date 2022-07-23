Britney Spears makes rare appearance in West Hollywood with hubby Sam Asghari

Britney Spears enthralled fans as she paid a visit to the ever-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari.

The Toxic singer and her aspiring actor husband’s appearance enthralled everyone at the celebrity hot spot owned by Jeff Klein.

The lovebirds were accompanied by the singer’s agent Cade Hudson as they stepped out for a romantic night.

"It was a total showstopper at a place that is accustomed to seeing megastars," an insider talked about the surprise sighting to OK! Magazine.

"It was weird,” the source added. “Everyone stopped talking as Britney walked in and through the crowd to her table."

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in a lavish star-studded ceremony in June and shifted to a new home close to the singer’s ex-husband Kevin Federline and her sons, Sean and Jayden’s house.

"Now that she lives in the same neighbourhood as her sons in Calabasas, they are over her house quite often," another source told the outlet at the time.

"They dig their mom’s pool and they like having her so accessible. It means a lot to her, and this was one of the main reasons that she chose this place," the insider added.

"The boys know that her house is their house, and they each have their own bedroom’s there so that they have their own space and feel at home,” the source continued.

Britney wanted them to look at her house the same way that they look at their dad’s place," the outlet added.