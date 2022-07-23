‘Prince of nobody’ Harry blasted for political talks: report

Prince Harry has come under fire for his comments on US politics as a “British Prince that no longer represents anybody.”

This claim has been made by royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

He got candid while speaking with the co-hosts from the Royal Round-Up.

He was quoted saying, “He got people’s backs up again, didn’t he. He has become quite a divisive figure in the US as much probably as in the UK, he and Meghan.”

“It seems to be more on political lines over there where Republicans tend to be less keen on him.”

“He had a bit of a pop at the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights and that did not seem to go down well with people on the right of politics in the US.”

Before concluding he added, “People were wondering why a British Prince, albeit one that no longer represents anybody, was discussing what was going on in the US.”