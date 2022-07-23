David Beckham puts his incredible ‘worm’ dance moves on display, Victoria reacts

Legendary footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham are having a fun time on their European vacay.

The former Spice Girl star, 48, treated her fans with a hilarious video clip of her husband flaunting his incredible dance moves, the famous ‘worm’ dance.

In the hilarious clip, David, 47, was seen clad in a plain black top and patterned pyjama trousers. He also tried a little bit of break dancing as he swirled around on the floor.

"After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm," the mom of four cheekily captioned the snippet on Instagram.

Victoria and David’s son Romeo Beckham hilariously commented, "Hahahahaahaha mum u gotta change that caption [laughing-face emoticon],"

The iconic couple’s fun night comes following their 23rd wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Victoria and David, who tied the knot back in 1999, marked the occasion overlooking the Eiffel Tower with a "special" bottle of red wine on July 5.