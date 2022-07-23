Amber Heard, Oonagh Paige Heard faced ‘organized hate crime’ over Johnny Depp trial

A report on Amber Heard’s defamation trial against Johnny Depp found evidence of “targeted harassment”.

This report details the existence of an “organised campaign of widespread targeted harassment” where, actual people, instead of bots orchestrated attacks and hurled comments against Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

These findings have been highlighted by Bot Sentinel, Christopher Bouzy.

He addressed the campaign and admitted, “It does not necessarily mean a bunch of folks in a small room, someplace in St. Petersburg, that are working together.”



“It could just be a group of people who are against Amber Heard, and they decide on another platform — whether it’s Switch or Discord or whatever — ‘we’re going to attack, let’s coordinate together.'”