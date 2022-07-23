Meghan Markle was inspired by Ivanka Trump before embarking on royal life

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was inspired by Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US president Donald Trump, before she got married to Prince Harry.



In 2014, Meghan had interviewed Ivanka for her blog and in her article, the Duchess had gushed over Trump’s daughter saying she wanted to be ‘just like her.’

The old post from Meghan’s blog has resurfaced where she fan-girled over Ivanka Trump.

The mother of Archie and Lilibet had written in her article, saying: “When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does — because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat.”

Meghan wrote about Ivanka, “Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Tom Bower in his new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, has also disclosed that Markle gushed to her followers that she wanted to be just like the businesswoman.