Amber Heard, Johnny Depp likely to annoy Elon Musk?

Johnny Depp and his ex wife Amber Heard’s latest move is expected to annoy Elon Musk as the former couple are seemingly going against the billionaire’s ‘move on’ advice.
Elon Musk, the former boyfriend of the Aquaman actress, had advised Depp and Amber Heard to ‘move on.’
He had tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”
However, nearly two months after the verdict in defamation trial, the former couple have filed appeals against their convictions respectively.
The attorneys for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Friday filed appeal just 24 hours after Heard moved to court for her three convictions in the same case.
It seems the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has just entered a new phase.
Meghan Markle 'didn’t understand hierarchy', alleged Tom bower
Tom Bower said in his explosive biography that Michelle Obama was not a big fan of Meghan Markle
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla got married in 2005
Amber Heard was a victim of ‘targeted harassment’ by ‘actual people and not bots’?
Nina Dobrev pranks boyfriend in a hilarious Tik Tok trend
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer in contact with Prince George