Rene Zellweger all set to make a comeback as Bridget Jones with a 'grownup son’

Rene Zellweger is slated to make a comeback to the big screen as Bridget Jones in the fourth venture of the popular franchise.
According to Daily Mail, the “loveable bachelorette” will reportedly appear with a “grownup son in tow” this time.
Speaking about filming its sequel at this time, a source close to movie producers revealed, “The producers always knew there was a huge market for another sequel when the right story was available, and this feels like the right time to tell it.”
An insider also added, “It will be seven or eight years since the last movie by the time this one hits the big screen, and fans will be desperate to find out what happened. It’s a British classic.”
Earlier this year, Renee also mentioned about “doing the Bridget role again” on The Jess Cagle Show .
“I hope so. I hope so. I mean, it’s fun, you know, she’s so much fun. I find her so endearing, added the What If star.
