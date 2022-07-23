Best Korean singers 2022 announced: report

The brand reputation rankings for singers were released this month by the Korean Business Research Institute.
Lim Young Woong was at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,234,949 for July.
With a brand reputation value of 6,157,452, PSY rose to the second position in the rankings.
Meanwhile, brand reputation index of 5,671,538 and a jump to the third position, Aespa showed a remarkable 106.80% gain in its score since June.
With a total score of 4,509,809, Lee Chan Won completed the top five for July, while BTS maintained its position in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,332,916.
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the singer's media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 23 to July 23.
Meghan Markle made significant changes to her Wikipedia page during early days of dating Harry
Duchess Camilla did not joke about Meghan Markle's African roots
Source reveals Bridget Jones creators think this is right time to launch a sequel
Famous stars Lee Min Ho, BTS'V, Park Seo Joon, Sandara Park and many others gather again
'Lord of the Rings' TV series unveiled at Comic-Con
When will final eight episodes of The Walking Dead release?