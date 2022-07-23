BLACKPINK to perform ‘Ready for Love’ in THE VIRTUAL concert

BLACKPINK gears up to woo ‘blinks’ with a special performance on ‘Ready for Love’
The girl band is ready to collaborate with PUBGMOBILE in concerts for PUBG –MOBILE (2022).
YG Entertainment confirms, 'Ready for Love’, a mega hit parade by BLACKPINK, will feature a special track as part of the collaboration.
‘Ready for love’ will be performed by BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa’s in-game 3D avatars.
The Korean girl gang will consecutively begin its route for Asia, Europe, Africa and more for its upcoming ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME ( THE VIRTUAL) CONCERT.
The virtual concerts are expected on July 23rd, 24th and July 30th, 31st. reportedly the event has taken over 5 million registrations as of now.
