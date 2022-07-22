Paddy McGuinness splits from wife Christine following eleven years of marriage

Paddy McGuinness has reportedly split from his wife Christine after eleven years of marriage.

As per MailOnline, the couple have been 'living separate lives' for months and their June wedding anniversary was a non-event, and neither of them posted anything on social media to mark the occasion.

Christine, 34, hasn't shared an Instagram picture with Paddy, 48, since February, when she posted a promotional image of the pair to launch their podcast.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple confirmed their separation but revealed they will continue living together for the sake of their three autistic children.

Christine and Paddy share twins Penelope, and Leo, eight, and Felicity, six, all of whom have been diagnosed with the developmental disorder – and they insist their upbringing remains a top priority.