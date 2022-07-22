FM Bilawal meets Iranian special envoy for Afghanistan, ensures regional peace, security

FM Bilawal Bhutto (L) and Hassan Kazemi Ghomi. — AFP/Tehran Times/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was called on Friday by Hassan Kazemi Ghomi, Iran’s special representative to the president on Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said in a press statement.



In his meeting with the diplomat, FM Bilawal echoed Pakistan’s stance to continue constructive engagement and practical cooperation with the Interim Afghan Government. He stressed on the need to promote the objective of sustainable regional peace and security, particularly emphasizing on the situation of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces last year, the statement read.

“Pakistan is committed to a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan,” Bilawal reaffirmed.

When discussing matters related to Afghanistan such as refugee management, regional security, and institutional mechanisms, the FM stressed on the significance of close cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

Ghomi also noted Iran’s high importance to its relations with Pakistan. He appreciated the constructive role played by the country in Afghanistan and underscored that its peace and stability were essential for long-term stability and prosperity in the region.



Bilawal further highlighted that Pakistan’s provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including relief efforts in the wake of the recent devastating earthquake in the country’s eastern parts on June 22.

“Pakistan is keen on strengthening relations with Iran, which are rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and cultural affinities,” the statement read when sharing Bilawal’s views on bilateral ties with Iran.

The FM also highlighted the importance of regular exchanges to advance economic and trade relations, energy cooperation, regional security and connectivity, as mentioned in the statement.

Earlier, the Iranian Special Representative met his Pakistani counterpart, Ambassador (R) Mohammad Sadiq. Discussion between the two focused on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. It also underlined pursuing continuous and practical engagement and reviewed various trade and connectivity initiatives in the region.