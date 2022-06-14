Bilawal Bhutto embarks on two-day Iran visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. Picture courtesy PPP Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Tuesday embarked on a two-day visit to Iran during which he will hold a detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterparts in all areas of mutual interest.

The top Pakistani diplomat will also call on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and meet other dignitaries. He will visit Mashhad on 15 June 2022.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and the facilitation of pilgrims.

They will also review a regional security situation with a particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combatting Islamophobia.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The last meeting between the two Foreign Ministers was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on 26 May 2022.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages. These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges.

The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.