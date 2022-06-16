I am a son of Pakistan and Iran, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the grandson of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, who was an Iranian-Pakistani public figure of Kurdish origin, reported foreign media about the Pakistani foreign minister who is visiting Iran.

The media reported Foreign Minister Bilawal as expressing his satisfaction with his visit to Iran and thanking Iran for exporting electricity to Pakistan. “We are fully prepared to complete and conclude the previous talks in the fields of security, trade and energy,” he pointed out' Bilawal referred to the depth of the Pakistanis' devotion to Imam Reza (AS) and emphasized his country's planning to facilitate the pilgrims' journey to Mashhad. The senior diplomat also praised the Iranian government for its assistance in extinguishing the widespread forest fires in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

During the conversation, the Iranian president also referred to deep ties between the two nations, saying these affinities are rooted in centuries of heartfelt ties. The people of Iran and Pakistan are not just neighbours but relatives, Raisi remarked. Raisi added, “Most foreign pilgrims to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) are Pakistanis and this is one of the areas of closeness between the two nations.” The president also noted, “We consider Pakistan's security to be our own security,” adding that some do not like the good relations between the two Muslim, neighbouring, friendly and brotherly nations, but the development of relations will lead to “economic prosperity and more security for the nations of the region.”

Emphasising that Iran sees no restrictions in developing ties with Pakistan, Raisi added that Tehran is ready to promote comprehensive cooperation with Pakistan, as it has the necessary capacity to meet Pakistan's needs in various fields, “including oil, gas and electricity.” Raisi called energy, transit and regional issues as important areas for cooperation and stressed that dialogue on these issues should lead to making decisions and solidify cooperation. During a visit to the holy city of Mashaad in Iran, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the importance of promoting the “true spirit of Islamic teachings centred on peaceful coexistence, respect for all religions and mercy to humankind”.

A statement issued by the FO said the foreign minister visited the Shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (RA) during his visit to Mashhad. He was received by the Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi province Yaghob Ali Nazari upon his arrival at the airport, reported Geo News. During the visit to the shrine, the foreign minister paid respects at the shrine.