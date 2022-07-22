Remi Bader talks about her bond with Khloé Kardashian, Meghan Trainor: 'They're normal people’

Remi Bader talked about her equation with pretty famous people Khloé Kardashian and Meghan Trainor in her latest interview.



In an exclusive interview with People about her latest campaign as the face of Victoria's Secret PINK, the TikTok star, activist, and body positive influencer was quoted saying: "I've definitely received really great advice from them."

"The fact that me and Meghan Trainor, I would say, are very good friends," is hard to believe for the once fangirl who has put her star-stricken feelings behind her and "[doesn't] think that anymore." She explained, "I'm not like, 'Oh my God,' because when you connect with people and you realize they're normal people, that feeling of stardom goes away."

While building a bond with the singer — who openly admitted to sliding into Bader's DMs writing, 'I want to be your friend" — was an unexpected, yet pleasant surprise for the TikToker, it was her initial interaction with Kardashian that blew her mind the most.

"When I first met Khloé I was freaking out," added Bader. "That's someone I've truly loved my whole life growing up. Even when I started all this and my friends were like, 'Do you think you'd ever meet Khloe?' I'm like, 'Oh no, there's no way I would ever! That's just so far out of my realm.'"

She went on to say, "So the fact that I have met her, we talk and I would say that we have a friendship, I think is really surreal. But also you just realize too, she's a normal person."