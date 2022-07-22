Meghan Markle used ‘desolate’ Rwanda as ‘backdrop for a fashion shoot’

Meghan Markle allegedly posed for pictures 'for hours' in Rwanda, claimed Tom Bower in his explosive book.

In his bombshell biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, the British author claimed that the Duchess of Sussex insisted on bringing a Canadian photographer with her.

In January 2016, the Suits alum was invited by World Vision Canada to promote building water wells in the African country.

However, Meghan allegedly took the opportunity to carry out her fashion photoshoot by professional photographer Gabor Jurina.

Tom also claimed that Meghan ‘disappeared’ after filming with the children.

“At the end, (Brenda) Surminski (producer of the film) was puzzled. Celebrities using a desolate African village as the backdrop for a fashion shoot was 'mind-blowing’,” the book read.

“For hours, Jurina photographed the perfectly coiffuered actress hugging, squeezing and smiling at village children.”

Tom also wrote that the producer felt that Meghan was “on a path with visions of something good happening at the end, but her destination was unknown.”