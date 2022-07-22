‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour opens up on ‘struggles’ of weight loss for season 5

David Harbour detailed his dramatic 34-kg weight loss journey for the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things on social media.

Harbour, who plays the role of police chief Jim Hopper on the hit horror sci-fi series, left fans stunned as he appeared in season four looking visibly skinny to align with his character being imprisoned in a Soviet labour camp.

Sharing new photos on his Instagram on Thursday, Harbour. 47, documented his epic weight loss journey and revealed he lost 75 pounds between the last two seasons of the hit show.

“Many of you have asked about Hopper’s physical transformation from season 3 to season 4,” Harbour addressed his fans in the latest post.

“My trainer @davidhigginslondon worked with me for 8months [sic] to make the transformation, and then another year to keep it through the pandemic.”

Harbour also described the process of “changing diet and exercise plans (or lack thereof)” as “a difficult and exciting ride.”

“All told I lost over 75lbs. 265-270 in season 3 and all the way down to 190 when we shot,” he said, noting however that he “recently ballooned up again to play jolly ole st. Nick in a flick I can’t wait for you to see this holiday season.”

He concluded his post saying, “All this up and down is not good for the body, and I’ll have to give it up soon, but it is such a fun part of the job to live in a different version of your skin for a while.”