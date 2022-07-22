BTS leader RM asks ARMY to 'stay tuned' for his solo album

BTS member Kim Nam-joon, stage name Rap Monster (RM), asked ARMY - group's official fandom, to 'look out' for his upcoming solo project in a livestream.

The much-loved K-pop idol July 21 held a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse where he weighed in on solo records.

“I’m just turning on the live to say… look out for my album, stay tuned,” he said.

The Moonchild artist said that he has done most of the work for his upcoming project.

“I’m near the end of my work on the album. I don’t know how things will go from now [on], but I will probably be the next member after J-Hope to release my solo album,” he told viewers.

“So, um, for my album, studio work is like 90 per cent done,” he added.

Referencing his 2018 solo mixtape, Nam-joon said, “I had fun working on music, I think it will be completely different from ‘Mono’.”

“If ‘Mono’ recorded my 2016 to ’18, then I think this new album serves as my diary and archive for 2019 to ’22.”