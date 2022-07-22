Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck exude perfect couple goals on honeymoon in Paris

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived in Paris in style for their honeymoon after exchanging vow in a low-key romantic ceremony in Las Vegas.



The gorgeous couple held hands while they stepped out in the city of love for dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant on Thursday.

The Marry Me actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a glamorous floor-length gown while the Gone Girl star donned midnight blue suit.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, it seems to appear that the duo was accompanied with Affleck’s two daughter, Violet and Seraphina, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

JLo had her honey blonde tresses tied in a high bun and kept her make-up neutral for the romantic evening with her handsome husband.

Lopez accessorized her jaw dropping looks with a pair of hoop earrings, a heart-shaped pendant and a sparkly bracelet.

The singer - actor added a trendy look to her appearance with while nail polish.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

She was also captured looking out the window of her hotel room looking effortlessly chic before going out for dinner.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Affleck also gazed out the window while puffing a cigarette on the first night of honeymoon with ladylove.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The one of the most loved couples of Hollywood tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," JLo confirmed the news in her newsletter On The JLo.