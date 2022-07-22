Netflix confirms Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-Po, and more to star in 'Seoul Vibe'

'Seoul Vibes' is all set to star Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-Po, and many others, as confirmed by Netflix.

'Seoul Vibes', the comedy action film releasing in August, is all set to star Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-Po, and many others, as confirmed by Netflix.

Netflix Golden, a new social media channel for Netflix aimed to celebrate the pan-Asian talent, announced the release date for the series to be August 26.

The movie's first poster also came out with the announcement with the caption "Drive back to 1988", hinting the film's setting is set to be in 1988. The movie's plot revolves around slush fund robbery, making it an action blockbuster.

The streaming platform also confirmed the star-studded cast, including the 'all of us are dead' actor Lee kyu-Hyung, Hellbound's Yoo Ah-in, Reply 1988's Go Kyung-Po, Extracurricular's Park Ju-Hyun, and the ex Wanna One singer Ong Seong-wu. Others like Kim Sung-Kyun, Moon So-ri, Oh Jung-Se, Jung Woong-in, and many others are set to appear in the movie too.

Director Moon Hyun-sung will be directing the film. With all the big names in one frame, fans can't wait for it's premier!