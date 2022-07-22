Singer turned actor Jinyoung plans to continue acting

After the big hit of "Yumi's Cells 2", Jinyoung is all set to expand his acting career

Jinyoung fans, rejoice!



After spending a decade in K-Pop band, If You Do singer plans to expand his acting career after his recent series Yumi's Cells 2 becomes a massive hit.

Also known as Park Jin-Young, the singer turned actor kick-started his career in 2014 as a vocalist in GOT7, which soon became the best-selling band of JYP Entertainment. He also made his debut in the television series dream high 2' followed by his next drama, "when a man falls in love."

In 2018, he landed his first lead role in "he is psychometric," after which he was lucky enough to secure his first movie role in "yakhsha ruthless operations." In the same year, he starred in the popular romantic comedy "Yumi's Cells 1," which was followed by its sequel, released in June 2022

The 27-year-old claims to feel more confident and less anxious than he ever felt throughout his career. While other GOT7 members are only extending their careers in music, Jinyoung is the only member who stepped into the acting field and will not stop so far.