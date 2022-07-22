Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to take action instead of making speeches

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to take more action on delivering change, rather than making speeches to near-empty rooms.

Daniela Elser, royal expert, said the Duke of Sussex should take some inspiration from the Suffragettes if he wants to change the world.

Referencing the image of the Duke addressing a handful of people in the United Nation’s main chamber, Elser advised Meghan Markle's hubby to remember Emmeline Pankhurst’s phrase “deeds not words”.

She said: “If he needs some inspiration of his own then he should not look any further than suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst who incidentally was arrested outside Buckingham Palace in 1914 and knew a thing or two about fighting to change the world.



“The motto of the movement she led? ‘Deeds not words.’”

Royal expert Ms Elser went on to say Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry was in “dire need” of a change of direction as his “post-royal career started to look like it is dangerously close to going down the PR gurgler.”